Nimble, the eco-conscious charging brand is back with a new line of products for 2021, including updated portable charging banks and wall chargers. The name of the game this year is slimmed down designs and increased speeds, something you won’t hear me complain about.

For portable chargers, there’s the CHAMP series, with the newcomers being the Champ and Champ Pro. The Champ is a 10,000mAh bank with 18W Power Delivery and Quick Charge 4.0, dual ports, and priced at $49. The Champ Pro is 20,000mAh with 60W output with PD and QC 4.0, priced at $99. Think of the Pro as your portable laptop charger, while the smaller Champ is designed for phones and tablets.

For wall chargers, there’s the WALLY series. This lineup includes the triple port 65W charger with GaN (Gallium Nitrate for reduced size) priced at $59, Wally Pro that has a built-in 10,000mAh battery for on-the-go charging with 63W max output and GaN priced at $99, and the $19 Wally Mini with 20W PD & QC 4.0 charging, and folding prongs.

I’ve tested Nimble products in the past and have nothing but good things to say. The build quality is always great and the companies goal of reusing plastics and reducing waste is Grade A good things.

All of the new products are available now, with exception to the Wally and Wally Pro. Those will be available later this spring.

