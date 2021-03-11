Verizon 5G Home Arrives in 10 New Cities

Verizon is having one of those weeks where they are constantly in the headlines for both good and bad reasons. The purchase of a bunch of C-band spectrum that will dramatically improve their 5G network falls in the good, while the prices customers will have to pay to access it would arguably fall in the bad. To further add to the “good” department, you can now include the expansion of their 5G Home internet.

In an announcement this morning, Verizon says they plan to add 10 new 5G Home cities this month. On March 18, they’ll fire up 5G Home in parts of Cleveland, OH; Las Vegas, NV; Louisville, KY; Omaha, NE and San Diego, CA. A week later on March 25, 5G Home will go live in Charlotte, NC; Cincinnati, OH; Hartford, CT; Kansas City, MO and Salt Lake City, UT.

With Verizon 5G Home, you can get truly unlimited internet with speeds up to 1Gbps for $50/mo if already a Verizon customer. The entire setup is a self-install at this point, so getting up and running shouldn’t require a tech in your home. Should you sign-up, Verizon is including a free Stream TV box (it runs Android TV) and 12 months of Discovery+.

Unfortunately, Verizon’s 5G Home is as limited in cities as their 5G Ultra Wideband network, so finding yourself in a neighborhood with coverage could be challenging. If interested or want to check your address, hit that link below.

