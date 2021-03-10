AT&T announced this week that it’s expanding its 5G+ network, the name for its mmW-based network, into the area of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana. This announcement comes right in time for March Madness, with the college basketball tournament set to take place later this month with limited fan attendance.

For specifics, the carrier details that 5G+ will be located at Lucas Oil Stadium by the end of March, available inside for the seating, the main concourse, and the outside perimeter. AT&T also says that nearby Monument Circle will also receive 5G+ access.

Enjoy, Hoosiers.

// AT&T