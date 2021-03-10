ASUS announced three iterations of the new ROG Phone this morning — the ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro, and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate. As you’d expect, all three are catered to those who spend hours gaming on their mobile phones and want need the best specs and performance they can get. As we’re used to, it appears ASUS has delivered the ultimate mobile gaming package.

The ROG Phone 5 is set to be priced starting at about $950, featuring a 6.78-inch FHD+ OLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate, Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB, main Sony-developed IMX686 64MP rear camera (in total it’s a triple rear camera system), 24MP front camera, stereo speakers, WiFi 6E and 5G connectivity, 6,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 5.0, and Android 11.

More expensive configurations, otherwise known as the Pro and Ultimate models, offer increased RAM and storage (18GB RAM total on the Ultimate), as well as a secondary OLED display on the phone’s backside. This screen can be used to display custom text and animations, making for a pretty sweet customized look. While you’re getting some sweet devices in the Pro and Ultimate, pricing is extremely high, with the Pro set to be about $1,400 and the Ultimate around $1,600.

For anyone hoping to see us review the ROG Phone 5, sadly that’s unlikely to happen. I don’t think ASUS knows we exist. Sorry!

