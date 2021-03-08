For a limited time this week, you can snag Choetech’s dual fast wireless charger on Amazon, down from its usual price of $36 to just $23. Considering this charger actually comes with the AC adapter, which isn’t always the case when buying this type of accessory, that price ain’t bad at all.

This dual charger features 5 coils, which means there’s no sweet spot you need to place your devices to get charging. Just place your phone down on it and you’ll be good. As for speeds, Android phones are limited to 10W output from the charger and iPhone devices are limited to 7.5W. Additionally, the charger has an anti-slip PU leather surface and anti-slip pads on the bottom. So nice.

If you need yourself a fancy new wireless charger, follow the link and use the coupon code.