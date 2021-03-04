Verizon is shipping out the new March security patch to the Galaxy S21 lineup. That’s timely! So timely that we have no issues continuing to declare that Samsung is the king of Android updates. Sorry, we love ruffling those feathers.

Once updated, owners of the Galaxy S21 will have software build version G991USQU1AUB3, S21+ will have G996USQ1AUB3, and S21 Ultra will have G998USQU1AUB3. Besides the March patch, Verizon lists “performance improvements.”

Have at it, Verizon S21 owners!

// Verizon [2] [3]