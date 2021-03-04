T-Mobile made a number of announcements for small businesses and enterprise customers this morning, with the entirety of the new stuff falling under the branding of T-Mobile WFX. For those who may ask, the WFX stands for Work From Anywhere, a play on the WFH (work from home) and WFO (work from office) acronyms.

T-Mobile WFX is a combination of things: Enterprise Unlimited, which are new wireless plans with unlimited 5G, T-Mobile Home Office Internet, that being home broadband designed to provide remote employees the “bandwidth and security needed to get work done,” and T-Mobile Collaborate. Collaborate is a new suite of mobile-first, cloud-based tools for business calling, messaging and conferencing from virtually anywhere on any device.

T-Mobile Home Office Internet starts at $90 per line per month and Enterprise Unlimited with T-Mobile Collaborate together start at $37 per line per month. According to T-Mobile, “Companies get T-Mobile Collaborate and unlimited talk, text, data with 5G access for a price that’s closer to what the competition charges for just the software or just the line.”

For availability, Enterprise Unlimited plans will be available March 5. T-Mobile Home Office Internet and T-Mobile Collaborate will be available March 22.

If you’re a small business or enterprise customer, you can follow the link below for all of the specifics.

// T-Mobile