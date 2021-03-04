Qualcomm has taken sound pretty seriously for a number of years now by introducing solutions that improve the entire audio experience from smartphones to headphones and computers. The thing is, there are so many Qualcomm sound products to keep track of that it can all be a bit of a confusing mess and so the company decided it needed better branding. At least that’s my takeaway from today’s news around the launch of Qualcomm Sound.

Yep, Qualcomm Sound is what you are about to see splashed on all of Qualcomm’s audio-related products, almost as a badge of audio quality expected inside. And that’s totally cool, as it should help everyone understand the experience they should get when that badge shows up on a pair of headphones or your next smartphone.

Qualcomm Sound is the name for “an optimized chain of audio innovations and software designed to provide seamless, immersive audio in, and across, devices including smartphones, wireless earbuds and headsets,” the company said today to press. And that “chain of audio innovations” includes the Snapdragon 8-series (like the Snapdragon 888), Qualcomm’s FastConnect system, aptX technologies, ANC, Bluetooth chips, and more.

Here is the Qualcomm Sound platform:

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8-series mobile platforms

Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6900 mobile connectivity system

Qualcomm® QCC514x, QCC515x and QCC3056 series Bluetooth Audio SoCs

SoCs Qualcomm® Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology

Qualcomm® aptX™ Adaptive(tm), 24-bit 96kHz and 89ms latency

Qualcomm® aptX™ Voice super wideband voice

Qualcomm Aqstic™ audio codec and smart speaker amplifier WCD938x and WSA883x)

Qualcomm Audio and Voice Communication Suite

The first products to launch with Qualcomm Sound branding should arrive later this year, with Xiaomi and Audio-Technica already committing to some.

// Qualcomm