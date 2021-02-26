Samsung wanted to highlight specifics that come inside of the new One UI 3.1 update for the Galaxy Z Fold 2, so this week, it posted up an entire rundown of what’s new. As a total Z Fold 2 fanboy, thanks, Samsung!

Samsung details an enhanced multi-active window UI (shown above in the header image), which is now accessible directly from notifications in the Quick Panel. Additionally, the camera software has been tweaked. Now, when shooting in Flex mode, the position of the controls can be adjusted for “greater comfort.”

Here’s a few of the big changes.

Enhanced Multi-Active Window – Users can instantly return to up to three previously opened Multi-Active Windows on the Main Screen, or bring two Multi-Active Windows directly from the Main Screen to the Cover Screen via the Recents tab. In addition, users can now launch Multi-Active Window directly from notifications in the Quick Panel.

Palm Touch to Turn Off Screen – By enabling 'Palm touch to turn off screen,' both the Cover and Main Screen can be put on standby with the touch of the palm or a double tap.

Camera Flexibility – When shooting in Flex mode, the position of the controls can be adjusted for greater comfort. Plus, following suggestions from users, Samsung has added a Delete and Share button to the preview window in Flex mode.

Visual Experience – When making video calls in Flex mode, users can fill the top half of the display with the video of the person they are speaking to.

There’s a lot of good stuff inside, so if you have yourself a Z Fold 2, check out all of the changes by following the link below.

// Samsung