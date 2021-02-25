Whoa, the Razer Phone 2 lives! Razer is sending out an update to the device, but sadly, it’s just bringing the device up to the latest February security patch. That’s totally kind of Razer to do, but just to remind everybody, this phone still lacks Android 10. Woof.

Once updated, it looks like you’ll be on build version P-SMR7-RC003-RZR-210107.3225.

Can we expect anything from Razer after this? I’d be shocked, but not as shocked as I am right now. I actually thought this phone was dead-dead. If you still own this phone, can I ask you why? I see zero reason to stay loyal to Razer.

