Samsung is currently hosting a sweet little deal on its Galaxy Buds+ earbuds (the BTS Edition), netting buyers a seconds pair of earbuds for completely free when they buy one. It’s a good ol’ fashioned BOGO deal!

The only thing is, you’ll need to be cool with the color purple. The model supported by this promotion is the BTS Edition of the Galaxy Buds+, which is the pop group from South Korea for those unaware. They are loved around the world, and apparently, they love purple! But hey, free buds is free buds. Personally, we love the Galaxy Buds+, so snagging a free pair is definitely a solid score.

One pair will run you $199, but you are getting that second pair for free, so think of it like you’re getting the earbuds for $99 each if that helps you sleep better. Just enter the coupon code at checkout and make sure you have two pairs of the buds added to your cart.