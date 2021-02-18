YouTube TV is now offering a new Entertainment Plus package, saving folks a little bit of money should they be into subscribing to the premium content distributors. The package contains HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz all for the price of $30/month. Individually, those three services would combine to cost $35/month, so you’re saving $5. Not bad.

There was other recent YouTube TV news this week, as the company announced it will soon offer 4K streaming and offline viewing. Of course, the addition of these things may also come with a price associated with them, one we haven’t yet been made aware of.

To get this package, head to your YouTube TV settings on desktop or mobile and simply add the package to your bill. There is no trial available, just fyi.