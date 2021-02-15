With so many options on the market, we’re constantly getting asked what wireless earbuds we recommend the most. For me, my top recommendation is for the Elite 85t earbuds from Jabra. What does it for me is the fit and the sound quality, and when it comes to earbuds, that should be your priorities as well. I’ve been going back and forth between the Elite 85t and the new Galaxy Buds Pro from Samsung, and if I had to choose one for the rest of 2021, I’d stick with the 85t buds.

Currently on eBay, Jabra is selling refurbished Elite 85t units for just $149. However, with it being a holiday, you can use an additional code to bring that price all the way down to just $119. New, these earbuds go for $229, so getting them for $110 off is a major score.

I know there may be some who are hesitant to purchase refurbished earbuds, but do note that products are cleaned and given fresh tips, plus, Jabra is providing a two-year warranty for the earbuds. It’s a win-win.

Have at it.