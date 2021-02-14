Google’s best speaker for the foreseeable future, the Nest Audio, is discounted right now to one of its best prices ever. At $79.99, you are looking at a $20 discount that in the past has only been used when you put a pair of these new speakers together.

The Nest Audio features “room filling” sound, all powered by its woofer and tweeter combo, along with a bit of adaptive audio magic. The Google Assistant is there too, so you can control your smart home, check in on your day, find a fun game to play with the family, broadcast messages, or just ask about the weather.

In Tim’s review, he found the Nest Audio to be able to successfully capture any type of music he could throw at it. As the most important part of a speaker review, let’s just say that he was impressed there.

Need a pair of Nest Audio speakers for a stereo pair? Cool. All you have to do is add two to cart and you’ll then save $40.

