Original Galaxy Buds are $49, so You Might as Well

Lookin’ for a Sunday deal? Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are down to $49 at the moment and they are good enough still that you should consider jumping on this if in need of a fresh pair of true wireless earbuds.

To be clear, these are not last year’s Galaxy Buds+, Buds Live, or this year’s Galaxy Buds Pro. These are the original Galaxy Buds, the pair of buds that first made beautiful beats inside of the ears of the DL team. They don’t have ANC or crazy 11-hour battery life, but they fit well, sound really good, and should last a long time from charge to charge.

Walmart has the Galaxy Buds in black or white at the $49 price. I’d guess these will move fast.