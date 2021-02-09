A new batch of updates is headed out to several Verizon devices made by Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+, as well as the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+, are all set to receive fresh software this week.

The Galaxy S21 and S21+ will see new builds of RP1A.200720.012.G991USQU1AUAG and RP1A.200720.012.G996USQU1AUAG that both include the February Android security patch. Verizon expects performance improvements to be baked in too, but didn’t go into deeper details.

We aren’t sure why the Galaxy S21 Ultra isn’t seeing the same update. I have a feeling it is getting it and Verizon just hasn’t updated the page yet. If they do, we’ll update this post.

As for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+, it looks like builds RP1A.200720.012.N970USQS5EUA1 and RP1A.200720.012.N975USQS5EUA1 are what you’ll watch out for, also with the February patch.

To grab these new updates, head into Settings>System updates>Check for updates.

// Verizon