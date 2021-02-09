We’re still waiting on OnePlus to push Android 11 to the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro 5G, though, we do know a beta is currently taking place. In the meantime, a new update for the two devices is rolling out to those who own the T-Mobile variants, and inside, users can expect to find the January security patch.

Once updated, 7T owners will see build 10.0.13.HD63CB and 7T Pro 5G users will see 10.0.42.HD61CB.

The January patch is all that’s mentioned for the update, but fingers crossed Android 11 will be officially rolled out in the near future.

Go snag that update.

