Sling TV raised prices a couple of weeks ago, so now it’s bringing the offers to try and win you all back over. Actually, they are celebrating their 6th anniversary, we just like to remind you as much as possible that the promise of affordable à la carte streaming TV was a dream turned nightmare in a short period of time.

Anyways, Sling TV! Starting today, the streaming veteran has kicked off a couple of promos that are aimed at new customers who have yet to give Sling and its set of features a try.

The first promo is called Sling Fling, a free trial of sorts that lets you watch “100 live and on-demand channels” from February 9-14 between 5PM Eastern and midnight. Again, that’s free TV in the evenings, including DVR and SHOWTIME, for the next 6 nights. That’s cool, right?

The second promo is for customers who decide they want to pay for Sling TV. In this promo, Sling is offering a $25 discount on your first month of service if you choose either Sling Orange or Sling Blue packages. You could also choose to receive a free AirTV Mini if you prepay that first month at $35.

Either promo sound fun? Sign-up for Sling TV and the Sling Fling right here.

// Sling