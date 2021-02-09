Jabra, the audio company that makes what’s arguably our favorite earbuds and headphones at the moment, is hosting a sweet little Valentine’s day sale providing a few great options if you’re looking for something special for your special someone.

For options, you have four –the Elite 75t earbuds at $50 off for just $129 (killer deal for killer buds), Elite Active 75t buds at $50 off for $149, the latest Elite 85t buds at $30 off for $199 (also amazing earbuds), and the Elite 45h headphones at $30 off for just $69. People seem to love the 45h headphones, though, my personal preference is for over-the-ear cans and not on-ear. That’s just my preference.

You can find all of the savings right on Amazon by following the links below. It appears all of the options, besides the Elite 45h headphones, will arrive in time for the romance holiday. Who knows, maybe she’ll repay the gesture in a really nice way. That’d be cool.

Amazon Links