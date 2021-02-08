Thanks to a fresh leak over the weekend, we’re getting our first look at what should be the upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro, complete with Hasselblad-branded rear cameras. If you’ll recall, we previously had a look at a smaller OnePlus 9 prototype, which looks much like this Pro device, same tame silver color and everything.

Expect all of the good stuff on the OnePlus 9, with reports saying the device will have a high resolution display, refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, as well as Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 processor. And as for these Hasselblad cameras, software spotted on the device details what could be 3.3x lossless zoom and a new Tilt-Shift mode.

Hasselblad glass on a phone is a pretty rare thing. If memory serves us right, there was a Moto Mod a few years back, but other than that, not much to speak of. The brand itself is well established in the photography world, so we do have high expectations.

What are your first impressions on this device’s appearance? Is this silver color not the most boring thing you’ve ever seen? I’m hoping big time that we get some crazy color options or something to make this device more appealing to my eyes. I’m feeling shallow these days.

// @Dave2D