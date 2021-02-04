Coming in a tad behind the other Galaxy Note 10 models, AT&T is pushing out the long awaited Android 11 (One UI 3.0) update to the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G this week. Congratulations, owners!

Once updated, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G users will see software build version N976USQU4DUA3. Inside Android 11, expect all of the updated goodies, such as a revamped notification bar, privacy settings, and so much more. That’s just the beginning, though. One UI 3.0 brings its own massive changelog, highlighted by changes for the home screen, lock screen, overall UI, always-on display, and a ton more.

If you own this device, be on the lookout for a massive (2GB+) file headed your way.

// AT&T