Over on Best Buy’s website, they’re practically giving away refurbished Galaxy Buds Live earbuds, aka the Galaxy Beans. For who knows how long, you can snag a pair of the Beans for just $60, which is quite a bit cheaper than their typical retail price of $170. And for those curious, refurbished earbuds are cleaned and tested before being made available for purchase. Figured I should just mention that quickly.

For specs, these Galaxy Beans feature active noise cancellation, great battery life, plus this unique design that can’t be mistaken for anything else on the market. I will say, the shape isn’t for everyone (it didn’t fit my ear well at all), but some folks seem to love these Beans. You can read my review here.

Follow the link below to get your own pair of magic Beans.