Samsung announced this morning that it has permanently cut the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G down by $250, meaning the device has a new starting price of $1199. And don’t be thinking this is because no one is buying these flip phones. According to Samsung, this is the company’s way of making foldables “more accessible to everyone.”

I reviewed the non-5G model of the Galaxy Z Flip, and honestly, it’s a cool experience simply because it’s so different from what we’ve had the past 10+ years. It’s not a huge thing for someone like my father-in-law who still uses a flip phone, but for anyone who has used a regular smartphone for the past decade, it’s neat to use this phone. However, when you start living with it, you realize you wish it had a larger cover display so you didn’t have to constantly flip it open to use basic functions. Other than that, sweet little device that’s a real head turner.

