Having a slim charger that can do it all is one of those goals you should set if you haven’t met it yet. I can’t tell you how handy it has been to have a charger in my kitchen that can fast charge my phone and also handle powering up my laptop when necessary. Today’s deal on Anker’s 65W slim USB-C charger shouldn’t be ignored if you want a part of that life.

Normally priced at $39.99, Anker has discounted the Anker 65W PIQ 3.0 PPS Fast Charger to $29.99 ($10 off) for today only in a limited deal that will end in a few hours.

At 65W, it’ll handle your Macbook or Windows laptop with ease, but it’ll also pump out fast charging speeds to your Samsung Galaxy phone, Google Pixel, or iPhone. And when you need to slap it in a wall outlet or a power strip that doesn’t have much room, it should slide right in without much effort. That’s the whole point of it being “slim.”

No code needed for this deal, just add to cart and buy.