One of the best parts about watching a stream on Twitch is the ability you have to click the “Clip” button after a funny moment and then quickly share it. It’s one of those features that makes so much sense for a world obsessed with finding the next viral thing. YouTube is finally copying this feature.

In an announcement today, YouTube says that it has heard your feedback and will now give creators and viewers a way to capture short segments from both videos or streams that can be shared. To start, YouTube has given a “small group of creators” this ability, where they can capture 5-60 seconds of a segment. .

To grab a clip, you’ll look for the “Clip” option in the same space currently filled with thumbs up, down, share, and save buttons. When grabbing a clip, you’ll find a semi-simple editor that lets you drag around a timeline to capture just the right section. Once you’ve named and saved it, you’ll have a link to share. Opening a clip takes you to the video you pulled the clip from and plays the portion you clipped, which then lets you get into the full video without much effort.

To see how clips on YouTube work, check out the video below.

// Google Support