Verizon is beginning to send out the January security patch to owners of the LG Wing, however many of them there may be. I mean, the LG Wing owners group has gotta be pretty darn exclusive, right?

The software version is labeled as F100VM10e, and inside, also listed is performance improvements along with the security patch. There are no specifics on what’s improving. And as far as we know, there are no specifics on when LG Wing owners will be getting Android 11. Honestly, it could be a while.

If you own the Wing on Verizon, enjoy.

// Verizon