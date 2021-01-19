AT&T is here to remind us that going to sporting events is a big no-no right now, as we’re still in the midst of a pandemic that is seemingly getting worse as vaccine rollout is slow and still very selective. Regardless of all that, the carrier announced today that it’s launching its “super-fast” 5G+ network inside two more sports stadiums this week: Oracle Park in San Francisco and Ball Arena in Denver.

While this will be great for those that head to the arenas once they reopen to the masses, there is a bit of fine print to be aware of. As you might guess, 5G+ connectivity won’t be available in all parts of these buildings, and in addition, you’ll need a compatible device and mobile plan. That’s pretty typical for this 5G stuff.

It’ll be nice to go see sports in person one day in the future. Good to know 5G will be there waiting for us.

// AT&T [2]