AUKEY has a new lineup of deals this week, all of which can be viewed below along with the coupon codes you’ll need to get in on the savings.

As for what deals you be aware of, there are a few for those who are into wireless earbuds, plus a couple for anyone looking to up their mobile power game. If you need a new set of decent wireless earbuds, you can snag the EP-T10 earbuds with HiFi audio at a price of $36, which is $14 off their usual price. These earbuds have touch controls, wireless charging with the included case, water resistance, and plenty of other cool features for this price.

For power banks, you can get a 20,000mAh bank for just $36. That price is 27% off the usual Amazon listing.

If anything interests you, follow the link sand use the included codes.

Amazon Links