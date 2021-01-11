Mobvoi Earbuds Gesture Launch and Already $20 Off

After a successful crowdfunding campaign, Mobvoi has launched the Earbuds Gesture, a pair of true wireless earbuds that let you perform actions by shaking your head around. With a very reasonable starting price, as well as a day-1 discount from Amazon, these could be a solid option for anyone looking to pick up new buds.

The Mobvoi Earbuds Gesture are silicone-tipped earbuds with 10-hour battery life and a USB-C case that holds up to another 50 hours of charge. Each bud can be used independently, there are touch controls, IPX5 water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0, dual mic noise cancellation, access to assistants, and a 6mm moving sound coil.

As for the head-shaking, gesture stuff, Mobvoi is using its TicMotion technology that enables nodding to answer or refuse calls. And well, that’s pretty much the gist of it.

At $89.99, these are decently priced, but for launch, Amazon is slashing $20 off with coupon that can be clipped. $69.99 is probably a really good price.

Buy Mobvoi Earbuds Gesture at Amazon