Motorola Announces 3 New Moto G Phones, Motorola One 5G Ace

It may be early on a Friday, but Motorola has four new budget phones for you to get excited about, Moto budget phone lover. The 2021 versions of the Moto G Stylus, Moto G Power, and Moto G Play are official, as is a new phone, the Motorola One 5G Ace. With prices starting at $169 and topping out at $399, they should have a phone for anyone not looking to make a dent in the bank account.

Since there are four, and each is quite different, let’s dive into them one by one.

Motorola One 5G Ace

As the highest-end phone of the bunch, and the only outside of the Moto G family, we’ll start with the Motorola One 5G Ace.

This phone is powered by a Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset and features a 6.7″ FHD LCD display, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (with SD slot), 5000mAh battery with 15W charging, USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, single speaker, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, rear fingerprint reader, and Android 10.

On the back, there is a triple camera made up of 48MP standard (bins to 12MP), 8MP wide, and 2MP macro lenses. The front selfie camera weighs in at 16MP.

This is a plastic 5G phone that works on sub-6 networks and will see 1 major OS update and 2 years of security patches. It comes in Volcanic Grey (above) and Frosted Silver (top).

The One 5G Ace is available unlocked on January 14 for $399. You’ll find it at places like Best Buy, Amazon, Motorola, and B&H Photo. At some point in the future, carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Google Fi will pick it up too.

Moto G Stylus (2021)

For the creative types, the Moto G Stylus is a massive phone that adds in a stylus to let you jot down notes, mark-up screenshots, and take control of the entire experience without your finger.

This phone is powered by a Snapdragon 678 chipset and features a 6.8″ FHD display, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage (with SD slot), 4000mAh battery with 18W charging, USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, single speaker, Bluetooth 5.0, power button fingerprint reader, and Android 10. It does not have NFC.

On the back, there is a quad camera made up of 48MP standard (bins to 12MP), 8MP wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth lenses. The front selfie camera weighs in at 16MP.

This is a plastic non-5G phone and will see 1 major OS update and 2 years of security patches. It comes in Aurora Black and Aurora White. As a “Stylus” phone, it does indeed come with a stylus that pops out from the bottom.

The Moto G Stylus is available unlocked on January 14 for $299. You’ll find it at places like Best Buy, Amazon, Motorola, and B&H Photo. At some point in the future, carriers like Boost Mobile, Cricket, and Republic Wireless will pick it up too.

Moto G Power (2021)

As the name suggests, the Moto G Power is all about battery life. Oh, you thought “power” meant powerful? Nah, man, this phone isn’t spec’d out, but it does have a big ol’ 5000mAh battery that could last up to 3 days, Motorola says.

This phone is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset and features a 6.6″ HD LCD display, 3GB (Best Buy) or 4GB RAM, 32GB (Best Buy) or 64GB storage (with SD slot), 5000mAh battery with 15W charging, USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, single speaker, Bluetooth 5.0, power button fingerprint reader, and Android 10. It does not have NFC.

On the back, there is a triple camera made up of 48MP standard (bins to 12MP), 2MP macro, and 2MP depth lenses. The front selfie camera weighs in at 8MP.

This is a plastic non-5G phone and will see 1 major OS update and 2 years of security patches. It comes in Flash Gray, Polar Silver, and Glowing Blue.

The Moto G Power is available unlocked on January 14 for $199 (32GB) and $249 (64GB). You’ll find it at places like Best Buy, Amazon, Motorola, and B&H Photo. At some point in the future, carriers like Boost Mobile, Cricket, Verizon, Google Fi, and Republic Wireless will pick it up too.

Moto G Play (2021)

The cheapest of the bunch is the Moto G Play, and to be honest, there isn’t a ton to like here unless you have an extremely limited budget. Motorola cut the processor down, lowered the resolution, and is giving you the basic 2-camera experience.

This phone is powered by a Snapdragon 460 chipset and features a 6.5″ HD LCD display, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage (with SD slot), 5000mAh battery with 10W charging, USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, single speaker (bottom), Bluetooth 5.0, rear fingerprint reader, and Android 10. It does not have NFC.

On the back, there is a dual camera made up of 13MP standard and 2MP depth lenses. The front selfie camera weighs in at 5MP.

This is a plastic non-5G phone and will see 1 major OS update and 2 years of security patches. It comes in Flash Gray and Misty Blue.

The Moto G Play is available unlocked on January 14 for $169. You’ll find it at places like Best Buy, Amazon, Motorola, and B&H Photo. At some point in the future, carriers like AT&T, Cricket, Google Fi, T-Mobile, and Verizon will pick it up too.