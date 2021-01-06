Nest’s 2021 Includes New Line of Security Cameras

Google confirmed this week that new Nest security cameras are coming in 2021. This news follows the confirmation that the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor is currently out of stock on the Google Store and there’s no plan to restock.

Google specifically states that there’s a, “new lineup of security cameras for 2021,” but no other details were made available.

As for when we can expect said cameras, there’s no telling just yet. It’s only early January. We’ve seen Nest announce new products in the middle part of the year, but that doesn’t really mean anything.

Once we learn more, we’ll update you.

// 9to5Google