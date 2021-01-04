5G Coming to Burners Thanks to New Snapdragon 480 Processor

Qualcomm announced this morning the new Snapdragon 480 processor, equipped with the X51 5G modem that supports both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G networks. The importance of this announcement is that even less expensive devices can now get in on the Qualcomm-powered 5G action, with rollout of these networks continuing to happen steadily across the globe.

For specs, the platform is 8nm based, featuring the Kryo 460 CPU (up to 2.0 GHz), Adreno 619 GPU, and Hexagon 686 processor that delivers up to 100% performance improvement in CPU and GPU, as well as up to 70% AI performance improvement compared to the previous generation. Qualcomm also notes that the Snapdragon 480 supports Quick Charge 4+ technology, which is a first in the 4-series.

You can find a detailed rundown of the specs below.

When Can I Buy It?

As for when you can buy a phone with the Snapdragon 480, it’ll be soon. Qualcomm says the first Snapdragon 480-powered devices will be announced in early 2021.

Kinder Liu, chief operating officer at OnePlus, says that the company, “Can’t wait to deliver advanced 5G capabilities to the mass market through upcoming device based on the new Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform.”

// Qualcomm [2]