Pixel 4a is $30 Off Today!

Google’s Pixel 4a is a phone that is almost never discounted because it’s priced so inexpensively, that I’m sure Google and its retail partners simply can’t make much money off it unless you pay full price. Today, friends, is a special day – the Google Pixel 4a is $30 off, dropping its price to $319.

B&H Photo has the deal in a special DealZone promo that only lasts for a few hours. As I type this, I’m seeing a countdown suggesting there is only 14 hours remaining at this $30-off price, so at around 11PM Pacific, it’s all over.

The Pixel 4a, for those who missed its wild story, is a phone we finally reviewed in August after expecting to see it in May. Thanks to COVID, it was delayed several times before dropping on us over the summer. It’s a $349 device that provides the absolute basics for a smartphone, yet still manages to include Google’s excellent Pixel camera. It also has a decent amount of storage and RAM (128GB and 6GB), rear fingerprint reader, FHD display, 3.5mm headphone jack, Google’s Pixel software experience, and more.

READ: Google Pixel 4a review

This is a great deal for those in the market for an inexpensive phone that does so much right. You also can’t beat the 3 full years of software support.

To get the deal, hit that link and add the phone to cart. The $30 discount is applied in-cart.

B&H Photo Deal Link