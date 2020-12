Verizon is now shipping out the December security patch to the Galaxy S20 family of devices.

Following the update, owners of the Galaxy S20 will be on software version G981VSQU1CTL4, the Galaxy S20+ will have G986USQU1CTL4, and Galaxy S20 Ultra owners will have G988USQU1CTL4. Nothing is listed in the changelog besides the patch.

Get on it, S20 owners.

// Verizon [2] [3]