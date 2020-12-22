Over on Microsoft’s eBay page, you can snag a US unlocked model of the Galaxy Note 10+ for the price of just $649, down from its usual price tag of $1099.

Galaxy Note 10+ Review: It Doesn’t Get Much Better Than This

For specs, the Note 10+ is solid at this price, featuring a 6.8″ QHD AMOLED display (3040 x 1440, 498ppi), Snapdragon 855 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, 4,300mAh battery, triple rear camera setup, single selfie camera, ultrasonic fingerprint reader, stereo speaker setup, S Pen, wireless charging, and IP68 rating.

Only thing to note is that this unlocked model will only work properly on T-Mobile and AT&T networks or any carrier that uses those networks. Other than that, it’s new and good to go.

Have at it.

Cheers Scott!