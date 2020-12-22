This week on Amazon, AUKEY is back at it, hosting a large variety of deals on goods ranging from car chargers to wall chargers and everything in between. You can even get yourself a really good deal on an indoor humidifier should houseplants be your thing.

Below you’ll find all of the specifics with links and coupon codes, but let me give you a few of the highlights. You can snag a 36W 3-port car charger for just $10, a 30W 2-port car charger for $12, the company’s PA-TA05 travel adapter for $15, as well as a set of WiFi LED strip lights for just $24 (40% off).

Have at it.

Amazon Links