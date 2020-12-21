Google’s dedicated Santa Tracker website, home to Santa’s Village, is live for 2020. Inside, you’ll find updated games and activities for kids and adults, perfect for killing some time while we await Santa’s arrival later this week.

The entire village has been updated to reflect the need for mask wearing, as well as social distancing. You’ll see Santa, along with all of his helper elves rocking adorable little face coverings, ensuring limited transmission of the COVID-19 virus. You’d think we could get Santa and his crew the vaccine first to ensure a jolly Christmas, but oh well.

If you have a child in your life that might enjoy these games, follow the link below! Stay safe this holiday season.

// Google