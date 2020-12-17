Should Nest not be your thing, no worries, there are other companies making smart home goodies. One of those companies is ecobee. This week, they’re hosting a sale on three of its products, including the SmartCamera, SmartThermostat, and ecobee3 Lite. The deals are live on both Amazon and Best Buy, as well as the official ecobee website.

The ecobee SmartCamera is now priced at $99, $80 off of its usual price. It’s essentially the company’s answer to the Nest Cam, offering 1080p video feeds, focus tracking software, as well as the ability to know when you and your family members are home.

For thermostats, ecobee is offering both its SmartThermostat with Voice Control at $219 ($30 off), as well as the ecobee 3 Lite at $149 ($20 off). Both offer you temperature controls from your phone, as well as support for its ecobee’s room sensors that help regulate temperature throughout the home. Additionally, it should be noted that data suggests ecobee offers way more in terms of energy savings versus Nest. Figured I’d throw that out there.

Follow the links below if you’re in need. Amazon says that orders will arrive before Christmas.

