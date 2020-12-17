Looking for a last minute holiday deal that has a good chance of showing up before X-mas? Amazon has the quite-excellent OnePlus 8T at $100 off, dropping it to $649 in either color. This is an incredible price for a phone that is so, so good in so many ways.

In my OnePlus 8T review, I raved about its 120Hz display, battery life, performance, software, and the price you paid to get all of that. It is without a doubt one of my favorite phones of 2020 and most definitely my favorite from OnePlus this year. It does so many things right at a reasonable price point, sort of in a way that OnePlus phones used to, before the company tried to compete directly with Samsung at the $1,000 price point.

Amazon has both Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green in stock. Since this is the US unlocked model, it has 256GB storage and 12GB RAM. Find me a phone with this specs list for $650. I doubt you can.

Depending on your location, buying one with this $100 discount could get you the phone by tomorrow.

Amazon Deal Link