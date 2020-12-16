Google Adds Another Batch of Games to Smart Displays

Over the summer, Google introduced a first batch of games for smart displays, so that while you sit at your desk or hover in the kitchen, you can find a little enjoyment on the side. Today, they added even more games that you’ll find by saying, “Hey Google, let’s play a game.”

In addition to the games, when on your smart display, Google will now highlight feature games, top-ranked games, and those that you have recently played. You should start to see cards and tiles that will allow you to launch them with a single touch too.

For new games, the list includes a bunch of word-related games, as well as some fun kid stuff. Here is a short list of them:

Horizontal Crosswords

Game of Words

Voice Quest

Power of Words

Daily Word Wheel

Daily Brain Trainer

Brainwash Puzzle

My Smart Pet

Hey Fish

Hello Kitty

ABCmouse

There may be more, so to get started, fire up that “Hey Google” command

// Google