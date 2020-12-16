Droid Life

Google Adds Another Batch of Games to Smart Displays

Hey Google Play a Game

Over the summer, Google introduced a first batch of games for smart displays, so that while you sit at your desk or hover in the kitchen, you can find a little enjoyment on the side. Today, they added even more games that you’ll find by saying, “Hey Google, let’s play a game.”

In addition to the games, when on your smart display, Google will now highlight feature games, top-ranked games, and those that you have recently played. You should start to see cards and tiles that will allow you to launch them with a single touch too.

For new games, the list includes a bunch of word-related games, as well as some fun kid stuff. Here is a short list of them:

  • Horizontal Crosswords
  • Game of Words
  • Voice Quest
  • Power of Words
  • Daily Word Wheel
  • Daily Brain Trainer
  • Brainwash Puzzle
  • My Smart Pet
  • Hey Fish
  • Hello Kitty
  • ABCmouse

There may be more, so to get started, fire up that “Hey Google” command

