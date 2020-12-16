Google Adds Another Batch of Games to Smart Displays

Over the summer, Google introduced a first batch of games for smart displays, so that while you sit at your desk or hover in the kitchen, you can find a little enjoyment on the side. Today, they added even more games that you’ll find by saying, “Hey Google, let’s play a game.”
In addition to the games, when on your smart display, Google will now highlight feature games, top-ranked games, and those that you have recently played. You should start to see cards and tiles that will allow you to launch them with a single touch too.
For new games, the list includes a bunch of word-related games, as well as some fun kid stuff. Here is a short list of them:
- Horizontal Crosswords
- Game of Words
- Voice Quest
- Power of Words
- Daily Word Wheel
- Daily Brain Trainer
- Brainwash Puzzle
- My Smart Pet
- Hey Fish
- Hello Kitty
- ABCmouse
There may be more, so to get started, fire up that “Hey Google” command
// Google