The new Chromecast with Google TV is getting the Apple TV app! That’s important for those of you who don’t already own an Apple TV device, yet still like Apple and want to watch their exclusive line-up of shows in their Apple TV+ service.

REVIEW: Chromecast with Google TV

Google says that Apple TV will arrive at some point in “early” 2021 on Chromecast with Google TV. Once it does, it’ll work with Google TV’s recommendations and personalized experience just like every other service not named Netflix. It will support Apple TV family sharing plans too.

At some point after hitting Google TV, the app should/could become available on other devices. Yes, this seems like a weird exclusive to Google’s new $50 streaming dongle, as is its Google TV UI.

Alright, well, we’ll let you know when it finally shows up next year.

// Google