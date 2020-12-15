The Nest Mini (2nd Gen), which is the newest version of Google’s smallest smart speaker, is 50% off today in a last minute sale at Best Buy. At that price, you could pay just $25 for better sound, quicker smarts.

This newest model of the Nest Mini was released alongside the Pixel 4 a year ago, but it’s still Google’s little king smart home speaker. It has bassier bass, better overall sound, a third microphone for picking up commands, and a machine learning chip built-in to get you quicker Google Assistant results. It’s the perfect gadget to stick in rooms where you need Assistant available.

Best Buy has all colors of the Nest Mini at the $25 price.

