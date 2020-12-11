Disney+ Getting Price Bump Next Year

Surprise, surprise, Disney+ is getting a price increase in March, 2021. Detailed yesterday alongside a ton of new content, subscribers will soon be paying an extra $1 for the service, bringing the total for a subscription to $8/month and $14/month for those who bundle it with Hulu (w/ ads) and ESPN+.

This day was bound to come, especially with Disney announcing a ton of new Star Wars and Marvel content. And with the whole movie theater thing not looking too good, it’s best for Disney to get more people onto Disney+, up the price, and make everyone happy.

$7/month is still a darn good price for all of Disney’s stuff, no doubt about it.

// CNBC