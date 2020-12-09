Waze has launched its Holiday Mode for 2020, and this time around, they spared no expense.

When activated, you’ll be flying around town in a Santa-powered sleigh, cranking Christmas tunes thanks to a curated playlist directly from Pandora — download separate and Pandora Premium subscription appears to be required.

To activate this Holiday Mode inside your Waze app, get into the settings menu, then you’ll see a dedicated “Drive With Santa” tab. Hit that and decide how much of the holiday spirit you want to feel this year.

While this theme isn’t as inclusive as I’d hope, what’s there to do? ‘Murica.