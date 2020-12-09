It’s Wednesday so that apparently means deal day from OnePlus. For this week’s sale, OnePlus has decided to run a BOGO promo on the OnePlus 8T and Buds Z.

The deal isn’t a BOGO-free, but is instead buy one, get one 50% off. So you need to get two devices and one will be half off, if that makes sense. For two OnePlus 8T phones, that means a total price of $1,123.50 or a $374.50 discount. For two pairs of OnePlus Buds Z, that means a $74.99 total or $24.99 discount.

Interested? Our OnePlus 8T review should help answer any questions you have.

Shop OnePlus BOGO Sale: