Google Releases “Year in Search” for the Worst Year Ever

Google released its “Year in Search” report for 2020 and it certainly highlights the awful 12 months we’ve almost completed. 2020 is and will always be the worst. 2020 f*cking sucks. A quick glance through the trends across the globe and in the US is such a dark reminder that 2021 can’t come fast enough.

Unsurprisingly, the top 5 searches include three related to COVID-19. Rounding out that batch were searches for Kobe Bryant and US elections. In news, “unemployment” and “stimulus checks” dominated because our government refuses to take care of its people during the worst pandemic we might ever experience. It’s all pretty depressing stuff.

If you’d like to remove yourself from that world for a minute, well, people really wanted to know the lyrics to WAP. A lot of us should now know how to cut men’s hair as we bake sourdough bread while playing Among Us with friends after searching over and over for “Where to buy PS5?” Tiger King, man, I almost forgot about that, but it’s there.

What a year. Be gone, 2020.

Check out all of the Year in Search right here.