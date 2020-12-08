Star Wars: KOTOR II is coming to mobile, set to release for Android and iOS devices on December 18. Priced at a whopping $15, this is the full game that released back in 2004, complete with optimized mobile controls.

Maybe you weren’t into Star Wars back then, but KOTOR II is a sequel to the original Knights of the Old Republic. In this game, you choose to go down either a path of light or dark, and based on your decision, you’ll experience varying party characters and NPCs. This is the series of games that introduced the world to HK-47 and Darth Nihilus, so for me, $15 is completely reasonable so long as the controls aren’t awful.

December 18, people!