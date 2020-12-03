Stadia announced a partnership with Thunderful Games this morning, a partnership that will yield an exclusive title for Stadia players at some point in the future.

Thunderful as a studio is behind titles like Say No! More, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, Hellfront: Honeymoon, plus plenty more across the wide variety of platforms that are available. I’m not seeing an Android title available, but with the Stadia partnership, that technically changes.

Stadia’s announcement doesn’t state what game is coming, but a livestream is taking place this morning at 9AM Pacific (watch here) that may shed some more light on what’s to come.

More games is always a good thing.

// Stadia