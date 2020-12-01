Verizon is shipping a few updates out this week, nothing too notable, but still important for those who take having recent security patches seriously.

The updates are for the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy A11, Galaxy A20, and the LG Velvet. What an odd group to talk about together. As for what’s inside, the Z Fold 2 and Velvet are getting November’s security patch, while the A11 and A20 are getting October’s patch.

Like I said, nothing too notable.

New Software Versions

Galaxy Z Fold 2 – F916USQS1BTK1

– F916USQS1BTK1 Galaxy A11 – A115USQU2ATJ7

– A115USQU2ATJ7 Galaxy A20 – A205USQU7BTJ3

– A205USQU7BTJ3 LG Velvet – G900VM10f

