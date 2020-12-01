To celebrate Cyber Week, Google is handing out free 3-month trials to YouTube Premium. Score.

In order to be eligible, you’ll need to not already have YouTube Premium (duh), but more specifically, “Only first-time YouTube Red, Music Premium, YouTube Premium and Google Play Music subscribers are eligible for free trials, introductory offers or promotional pricing.”

In summary, the account will need to not have any ties to premium stuff from Google.

The main score you get with Premium is YouTube with no ads. It’s really nice if you haven’t tried it. Imagine it, all the cat videos with no ads. Incredible. However, do note that after that 3-month trial, you’re in for $11.99/month unless you cancel. Google will notify you when you’re a week out from actually paying anything, so that’s kind of them.

Enjoy!